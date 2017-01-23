× Flooding creates traffic issues at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Flooding on Camp Pendleton was creating traffic issues on base Monday and was expected to continue on Tuesday, military officials announced.

The military released an alert warning personnel of a closed road, including Vandergrift Boulevard between Stuart Mesa and Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton.

People traveling to and from the “22/24/25/33 Areas” were advised to use the Vandergrift-Basilone Road side – using the San Luis Reyes Gate, Fallbrook Gate or Las Pulgas Gate.

“We expect the road way to remain closed through the morning commute [Tuesday],” Camp Pendleton Communication Director Carl B Redding stated.