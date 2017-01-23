Chula Vista parks closed due to storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The rain and wind from weekend storms have caused widespread damage at city parks in Chula Vista.

Of the city's more than 50 parks -- only about a dozen were open to the public Monday. Crews were busy clearing fallen trees and debris at closed parks.

“The devastation is horrendous. It breaks my heart. These are beautiful, old trees," said visitor Patricia Belden.

The most damage is at Rohr Park where nearly 60 trees were knocked down by storms.

“Friday we had quite a wind and before we had a lot of saturated storms. All the roots on these trees got well-soaked. We lost hundreds of trees in just a few minutes,” said Rick Hopkins, Chula Vista's public works director.

The cleanup is expected to last a week or longer. Until then, visitors are asked to stay out of parks where hazards remain.

“We’re going to try to get these parks open as quick as we can. We’d appreciate it if people would stay away until were ready to open," said Hopkins.

Due to debris, fallen trees, flooding, and other hazards, the following

city parks and locations will remain closed until further notice:

-- Rice Canyon

-- Lower Salt Creek Park restroom

-- Sunset View Park

-- Area 31 tennis courts

-- Terra Nova Park

-- Eucalyptus Park

-- Hilltop Park

-- Lauderbach Park

-- Rohr Park

-- Max fields

-- All Seasons Park

-- Chula Vista Community Park

-- Harvest Park

-- Santa Venetia Park

-- Voyager Park

-- Greg Rogers Park.