Chargers John Pagano is leaving for Oakland Raiders

SAN DIEGO – Defensive coordinator John Pagano is leaving the Chargers organization to work for the Oakland Raiders, a source told FOX 5 Monday.

Pagano’s new title will be assistant head coach defense.

Pagano started his coaching career with the Chargers in 2002 as defensive quality control and worked his way up to defensive coordinator – a position he held since 2011.

The Chargers let Pagano go when they hired Anthony Lynn as head coach and Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator.

FOX 5 anchor Kathleen Bade broke the news during a Facebook Live.

“Former Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator John Pagano headed to the Raiders via inside sources. After 15 seasons with the Bolts he joins the silver and black as the Assistant Head Coach Defense. Good luck Coach Pags!!!” Bade posted on Facebook.

The Raiders announced the new coaching hire on Twitter.

We have named John Pagano Assistant Head Coach-Defense. Read: https://t.co/B8MiWFPpvk pic.twitter.com/f6odKnQeQ6 — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) January 24, 2017