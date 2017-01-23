× Broken water main floods downtown street

SAN DIEGO – A downtown street flooded early Monday, but it had nothing to do with the rain.

A water main running under Columbia Street ruptured just after 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Water Department. The water pressure caused the roadway to buckle and sent mud and water running down the street.

At one point, water rose above the bottom to the doorway to the Kuma Café, but it was not clear if the business suffered flooding damge.

Police closed off Columbia between C Street and Broadway until repair could be completed.