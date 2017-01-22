Woman swept into ocean dies after lifeguards rescue her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - One of two women who were swept into the ocean by a large wave in Ocean Beach over the weekend has died, according to officials.

Lifeguards responded to the end of Bacon Street at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, after a good Samaritan had already rescued one of the women, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joe Amador.

It took at least four lifeguards about 40 minutes to rescue the second women, who was unconscious by the time she was pulled from the water, Amador said.

Lifeguards had difficulty finding her, since the ocean was covered in two feet of sea foam, making it hard for them to breath.

The second victim was transported to the UCSD Medical Center where she died Saturday night, Amador said.

The first victim, the good Samaritan and two lifeguards were all hospitalized and were expected to recover.