Uprooted tree crushes National City apartment

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A tree fell on an apartment building in National City Sunday, and while 17 residents were displaced, firefighter said.

The National City Fire department responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of East 24th Street, where six children and 11 adults were forced from their homes, according to a dispatcher for NCFD.

No one was trapped and everyone was able to make it to safety uninjured, the dispatcher said.

It was unclear what type of tree it was that toppled or how large it was and there was no time estimate when or if the residents would be allowed to return to their homes.

Chula Vista braces for storm, closes parks

There were several reports of fallen trees and road closures around San Diego County, including Chula Vista.

More than 100 trees were toppled in Chula Vista during the recent storm, city officials reported Sunday, as they braced for another onslaught of rain.

“The City of Chula Vista was greatly impacted by Friday’s storm,” spokeswoman Diane Howell said. “Down power lines, fallen trees and large tree branches, flooding, gas leaks and blocked roadways made for a very hectic day for residents.”

LIVE RADAR: Track the winter storm

Another powerful storm was expected to affect the area again Sunday afternoon.

City staff have been working continuously around the clock throughout the city responding to the most severe damage locations first, according to Howell.

Some areas have been blocked with caution tape and crews will respond to those areas when time allows, she said. See the full list of park closures.

Road closures around San Diego

San Diego police have compiled a list of streets in the city that are closed because of flooding, downed trees or debris. They warned motorists to stay clear of the areas. The streets that were closed as of late afternoon Sunday include:

— La Media Road at Airway Road, flooding

— Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk Drive, flooding

— 10818 San Diego Mission Rd., flooding

— 7474 Charmant Dr., tree

— Airoso Avenue and Dartford Way, tree

— 2318 Upas St., tree

— Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Drive, flooding

— 2000 Saturn Blvd., flooding

— 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, debris

— Reedley Terrace at Sword Way, tree

— Texas Street at Upas Street, tree