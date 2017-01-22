United Airlines grounds flights due to computer issue

SAN DIEGO – United Airlines grounded all domestic mainline flights Sunday night because of a computer problem, but lifted the ground stop by 6:30 p.m., United spokeswoman Maddie King told CNN.

“We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue,” King said. “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get our customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

Mainline flights are those operated by an airline’s main operating unit, not regional alliances or subsidiaries.

Two sources familiar with the incident told CNN the flights were grounded due to a problem with the communication system that airplanes use to send information to United operations. Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, is used to record and transmit a range of information, including departure times, as well as weight and balance, which is used to calculate takeoff speeds.

The system outage is an issue for planes that have yet to depart, as pilots need this information to safely take off. Planes already in the air are in no danger, the sources said. The issue does not affect communications between planes and air traffic control.