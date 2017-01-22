× Man’s body found in creek during search for boy

RAINBOW, Calif. – Rescue teams found a man’s body while searching for a child in a creek Sunday night in Rainbow, a rural community south of Temecula, authorities said.

Search and rescuers went to Old Highway 395 and 50th Street around 3:45 p.m. after receiving a call that a boy was in danger and holding onto wood in a creek located behind Rainbow Oaks Restaurant, North County Fire Department spokesman John Buchanan said. When they arrived, the boy was not found, but while searching for him they found a man’s body.

They were not able to remove the man’s body from the water due to “dangerous conditions,” Buchanan said. The search for the boy was also temporarily called off due to the weather.

As of 8 p.m., there were no reports of a missing person in the area.

Authorities did not have information regarding the identity of the man or a description of the boy. It was unknown if they were related.

