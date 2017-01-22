× List of streets closed around San Diego due to flooding, fallen trees

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police have compiled a list of streets in the city that are closed because of flooding, downed trees or debris.

They warned motorists to stay clear of the areas. The streets that were closed as of late afternoon Sunday include:

— La Media Road at Airway Road, flooding

— Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk Drive, flooding

— 10818 San Diego Mission Rd., flooding

— Rancho Bernardo Road from 4S Ranch, tree

— Fay Avenue near Pearl Street, tree

— 7474 Charmant Dr., tree

— Airoso Avenue and Dartford Way, tree

— 2318 Upas St., tree

— Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Drive, flooding

— 2000 Saturn Blvd., flooding

— 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, debris

— Reedley Terrace at Sword Way, tree

— Texas Street at Upas Street, tree

Chula Vista braces for storm, closes park

More than 100 trees were toppled in Chula Vista during the recent storm, city officials reported Sunday, as they braced for another onslaught of rain.

“The City of Chula Vista was greatly impacted by Friday’s storm,” spokeswoman Diane Howell said. “Down power lines, fallen trees and large tree branches, flooding, gas leaks and blocked roadways made for a very hectic day for residents.”

Residents asked to report storm damage to county

Another powerful storm was expected to affect the area again Sunday afternoon.

City staff have been working continuously around the clock throughout the city responding to the most severe damage locations first, according to Howell.

Some areas have been blocked with caution tape and crews will respond to those areas when time allows, she said.