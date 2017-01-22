Large boulder blocks traffic in Poway

POWAY, Calif. – Poway Grade Road, between Espola Road and Highway 67, was closed Sunday evening after a large boulder rolled onto the road.

City officials said there was a potential mud slide in the same area due to the three rain storms that saturated the ground.

Through traffic was being detoured to Scripps Poway Parkway. Residents who live along the Poway Road grade are encouraged to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.

City staff plan to have the road reopened as soon as road conditions have been cleared.

More than 100 trees were toppled in Chula Vista during the recent storm, city officials reported Sunday, as they braced for another onslaught of rain.

“The City of Chula Vista was greatly impacted by Friday’s storm,” spokeswoman Diane Howell said. “Down power lines, fallen trees and large tree branches, flooding, gas leaks and blocked roadways made for a very hectic day for residents.”

Another powerful storm was expected to affect the area again Sunday afternoon.

City staff have been working continuously around the clock throughout the city responding to the most severe damage locations first, according to Howell.

Some areas have been blocked with caution tape and crews will respond to those areas when time allows, she said.

During the #storm you can report trees down, street lights out, flooding, blocked storm drains to @CityofSanDiego – 619-527-7500 #sandiegowx pic.twitter.com/Pbnz08aNgP — San Diego Police OA (@SDPOA) January 23, 2017