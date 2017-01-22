Kite surfer ignores Oceanside lifeguard storm warnings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Strong wind and rain made for cold and messy conditions in Oceanside Sunday, but for kite surfer Eddy Garcia it’s what he wanted.

“For us, we look for these conditions. We want the wind to come up and we want the ocean to get rough because that is when we get to do what we do,” said Garcia.

Oceanside lifeguards don't recommend going in the water. Recent storms caused water from the riverbed to break through into the ocean, mixing-in high levels of bacteria. The high tide also made water conditions challenging, even for the experienced surfers.

"It's recommended people stay out of the water today. Rise in surf, the wind and the tide conditions are not safe to be out there,” said Oceanside lifeguard Lt. Blake Faumuina. He also said they beefed up on staff by adding swift water rescue teams to be on standby near the riverbed and in the city.

“What we do ask the public to do: if you see standing water, puddles of water, flooded road, even though it might seem to be shallow -- don’t attempt to cross it. We like to follow the National Weather Service slogan 'turn around don’t drowned,'” said Faumuina.

Free sandbags are also available for pick up at the City of Oceanside Operation Center where CERT volunteers are available to help.

“We have plenty adequate bags here and sand and we will even help people fill those bags” said CERT volunteer Dorothy Beer.