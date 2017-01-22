How to drive safely in flood conditions

SAN DIEGO – As another round of storms heads to San Diego County and weather experts predict more flooding, drivers should consider this advice when it comes to standing water on the road.
GEM Motoring Assist produced the following video as a guide to driving safely through flood water. The video covers frequently asked questions associated with driving in floods.
Don’t drive through standing water….
- You don’t know how deep it is.
- You don’t know the condition of the road under it.
- Water as shallow as six inches can stall your engine and leave you stranded.
- Water 6-inches deep and higher can sweep a car away.
- If the road has a closure sign on it, it’s illegal to go around it.