× High wind warning in effect in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – A high wind warning is in effect Sunday in San Diego County with periods of potentially damaging gusts expected into the early evening.

The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday with the strongest gusts expected this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts of up to 65 mph were expected in some areas, making driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

There is also a chance of rain throughout the day with widespread showers expected overnight.

Highs will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

The precipitation is expected to continue Monday and may linger into Tuesday. Fair weather should return by midweek, according to forecasters.