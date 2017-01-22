Gas protests prompt San Ysidro border crossing closure for third weekend in a row

SAN DIEGO – Both southbound Interstate 805 and Interstate 5 leading to Tijuana are closed at San Ysidro, due to another protest at the El Chaparral inspection station in Mexico.

Traffic heading to Baja California has been detoured to the Otay Mesa crossing via California 905, and that crossing was unimpeded as of 12:30 p.m.

SB I-5 is closed at SR 905. San Ysidro border crossing is closed, use Otay Mesa border crossing.#SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 22, 2017

People in Mexico have been protesting against fuel price increases implemented by the federally-owned gas monopoly company, Pemex.

Authorities have shutdown access to the San Ysidro Port of Entry over the past three weekends due to the protests.

