Gas protests prompt San Ysidro border crossing closure for third weekend in a row

Posted 1:20 PM, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:23PM, January 22, 2017

SAN DIEGO – Both southbound Interstate 805 and Interstate 5 leading to Tijuana are closed at San Ysidro, due to another protest at the El Chaparral inspection station in Mexico.

Traffic heading to Baja California has been detoured to the Otay Mesa crossing via California 905, and that crossing was unimpeded as of 12:30 p.m.

People in Mexico have been protesting against fuel price increases implemented by the federally-owned gas monopoly company, Pemex.

San Ysidro border crossing closed again by gas protests

Authorities have shutdown access to the San Ysidro Port of Entry over the past three weekends due to the protests.

