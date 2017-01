HOUSTON, Texas –┬áThe New England Patriots advance to Super Bowl LI, where they will face off against the Atlanta Falcons on February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36 to 17 on Sunday in the AFC Championship, while the Falcons crushed the Green Bay Packers 44-21 to win the NFC Championship.

Full story coming…

The NFL championship game will be televised on FOX 5 San Diego on Sunday, Feb. 5.