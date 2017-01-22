Proposed joint-use stadium would bring Major League Soccer to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The future of Qualcomm Stadium hangs in the balance after the Chargers were taken off the lease after the NFL team announced they were relocating to Los Angeles.

A group of local investors, led by FS Investors founder Mike Stone and former Qualcomm Vice Chairman Steve Altman, have a plan for the Mission Valley site and they will reveal details on Monday.

The group claimed to have exclusive negotiation rights with Major League Soccer for San Diego. They hinted at a proposing a state of the art, joint-use stadium that would be the home of a future MLS expansion team and could also serve the San Diego State football team.

The new stadium would be a mixed-use sports and entertainment complex, setting aside land for an NFL stadium.

The group said they would not need taxpayer dollars for the project.