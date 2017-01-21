× Thousands to march in San Diego for women’s rights

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people are scheduled Saturday to take part in a march in downtown San Diego in support of women’s rights.

The march comes one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, and coincides with a larger version in Washington, D.C.

The local event is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center complex at 202 C St., and proceed along Broadway and North Harbor Drive to the County Administration Center.

Organizers said they are dedicated to a free and open society, stand united in respect for all people and resist the marginalization of anyone.