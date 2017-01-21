Several roads remain closed after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some San Diego streets remained closed Saturday as the region dries out from the recent rain.

San Diego police have identified seven streets in the city that remain under water and they warned drivers to stay clear of the areas.

The streets remaining closed as of midday Saturday include:

-- La Media Road at Airway Road in Otay Mesa

-- Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk Drive in Mission Valley

-- 26th Street at Pershing Drive near Balboa Park

-- 10818 San Diego Mission Rd. in Mission Valley

-- 500 Camino de la Reina in Mission Valley

-- 5800 Ward Rd. in Mission Valley

-- 1565 India St. in Little Italy