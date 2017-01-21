Crews rescue man from San Diego River in Mission Valley

MISSION VALLEY, Calif. — A man who became stranded in the San Diego River in Mission Valley was rescued Saturday afternoon without injury by firefighters and lifeguards, according to authorities.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to Avenida Del Rio near Camino de la Reina behind the Fashion Valley mall, according to Capt. Joe Amador.

That’s where they found a man clinging to a tree about 20 feet from the river’s edge, Amador said.

The man was rescued by 1 p.m. The ambulance and paramedics who had responded to the rescue were canceled.