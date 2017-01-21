County residents asked to report storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego County residents experiencing significant damage to their homes or businesses were requested to report it to the County Office of Emergency Services, according to officials.

A web site was set up to report damages.

Completion of a form at that site consisting of 17 questions will assist the county and city of San Diego in collecting damage information and associated costs with the series of winter storms moving through the area, according to county spokeswoman Michele Clock.

"Compiling total costs throughout the county will assist local governments in determining whether we might qualify for state or federal disaster recovery assistance," Clock said. "Completing the form is not a guarantee of any assistance."

A third round of storms was expected to hit the county Sunday afternoon. Winds will be less intense, but the National Weather Service predicts significant rain, particularly Sunday afternoon into the night.

An additional 1-to-2 inches of rain was expected at the coast, 3 inches inland and 4-to-6 inches in the mountains.