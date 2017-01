CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Four students were hurt Friday when a tree fell on them at Chula Vista Middle School.

The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. on the campus in the 400 block of 5th Avenue.

The students were complaining of pain but there were no obvious signs of injuries, according to Lt. Peak of the Chula Vista Fire Department. Paramedics were there assessing the students’ conditions.

