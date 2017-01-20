Storm brings fresh snow to local mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A powerful storm brought heavy snow to the San Diego-area mountains Friday, and Mount Laguna was no exception.

The storm also brought strong and gusty winds, with the possibility that winds could cause structural damage. Mount Laguna was just one of the areas throughout the county that experienced power outages due to storm-related utility equipment problems.

Tom from the Laguna Mountain Lodge said they had been receiving a lot of calls from people wanting to make reservations for the weekend, but told FOX 5 they were fully booked until Tuesday.

Visitors should keep in mind they will need snow chains and to pay for a $5 pass to park anywhere in the area. On its Facebook page, the lodge reminded visitors to respect the area by not littering and not trespassing.

A winter storm warning was issued Friday and was in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Elevations as low as 5,000 feet may see 5 to 10 inches of snow, while 1 to 2 feet of frozen white flakes could fall in areas from 5,500 to 6,000 feet.

A break between storms is expected Saturday, followed by the final and possibly strongest in the series of storms, an unsettled system expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and deliver more significant rainfall along with additional layers of snow as low as the 4,000-foot level.