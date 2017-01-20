× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for North County

SAN DIEGO — A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 2:45 p.m. for northwestern sAn Diego County.

Doppler radar indicates a severe thunderstorm/squall capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located over Camp Pendleton, or just north of Oceanside, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Locations impacted include Oceanside, Camp Pendleton, Fallbrook, Vista, Valley Center, Camp Pendleton South, Camp Pendleton North, Bonsall, De Luz, Rainbow and Hidden Meadows.

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road.