San Diegans attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON – A handful of San Diegans witnessed one of the most memorable moments in America’s history Friday – when Donald Trump swore in as the 45th President of the United States.

La Jolla Day School student Liam Hosey and his classmates received tickets to Trump’s Inauguration through U.S. Congressman Scott Peters’ Office.

A photo posted by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Hosey spoke to FOX 5 before the Inauguration Ceremony and described the downtown D.C. He said the streets were flooded mostly with Trump supporters, while anti-Trump protesters gathered together and held signs.

After the ceremony, Hosey and his friends went onto the US Capitol stage.

Nearly 70 students and faculty members from La Jolla Country Day School traveled to D.C. for the historical Trump Inauguration.

While in nation's capital, students toured museums, monuments and sat-in with politicians.

Here are more pictures from their trip: