Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy in Ralph Lauren outfit

January 20, 2017
Donald Trump and Melania attending church service. Trump began a day of ceremony Friday morning by attending a traditional inauguration day service at Saint John's Church, across Lafayette Square from the White House.

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump stepped out in a powder blue Ralph Lauren outfit that harkened back to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ iconic style.

She also wore matching shoes and gloves.

Her look drew comparisons to the powder blue outfit Jackie Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration in 1961.

Ralph Lauren also did many of former first lady Hillary Clinton’s suits.

The brand declined to comment on how the Ralph Lauren Collection came together, whether they offered the powder blue skirt ensemble or if Trump chose it herself.

Florinka Pesenti, vice president of fashion and PR communications for the brand, said Ralph Lauren Collection is the brand’s most expensive label.

