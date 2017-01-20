LIVE BLOG: Storm brings flash flood danger to county

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southwestern San Diego County until 6 p.m.
All Chula Vista public parks have been closed due to extreme weather.
All Chula Vista parks closed due to bad weather. https://t.co/pRRt57CIdc
— City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) January 20, 2017
Flash flooding on University Ave. in La Mesa (Credit: Karen Wofford)
High winds knocked down a tree on Chula Vista Hunte Parkway.
Another shot from Mount Laguna taken around noon Friday.
The storm brought snow to Mt. Laguna.
Four Chula Vista Middle School students suffered apparently minor injuries when a wind-whipped, rain-soaked tree fell on them. Details: http://via.kswbtv.com/i4v5W
Several streets in La Mesa shut down due to heavy rains:
Due to heavy rains Alvarado from 70th to Commanche is flooded, Avoid Area & Drive Safe https://t.co/z1axCnwR3e
— La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) January 20, 2017
There are several unplanned SDG&E service outages throughout the county:
The severe thunderstorm warning was lifted by the National Weather Service at 3:15 p.m., but a flash flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.
One lane of EB SR-78 is closed at El Camino Real due to a downed power pole. #SDCaltransAlert #SanDiegoWX
— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 20, 2017
Track the storm on LIVE DOPPLER RADAR: http://fox5sandiego.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/
Some locations that will likely experience flooding include: Oceanside, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Vista, eastern Camp Pendleton, Camp Pendleton South, Camp Pendleton North, Palomar Mountain, Palomar
Mountain State Park, S7 – East Grade Rd, San Marcos, Bonsall,
Rincon Indian Reservation, Pala Indian Reservation and La Jolla
Indian Reservation.
Flooding in Lakeside on Lemon Crest Drive.