WEATHER ALERT: Storm brings flash flood danger to county

LIVE BLOG: Storm brings flash flood danger to county

Posted 3:07 PM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:33PM, January 20, 2017

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southwestern San Diego County until 6 p.m.

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:57 PM

Flooding in Lakeside on Lemon Crest Drive.

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:54 PM

All Chula Vista public parks have been closed due to extreme weather.

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:53 PM

Flash flooding on University Ave. in La Mesa (Credit: Karen Wofford)

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:50 PM

High winds knocked down a tree on Chula Vista Hunte Parkway.

Bob Ponting January 20, 20173:48 PM

Another shot from Mount Laguna taken around noon Friday.

Bob Ponting January 20, 20173:47 PM

The storm brought snow to Mt. Laguna.

Bob Ponting January 20, 20173:21 PM

Four Chula Vista Middle School students suffered apparently minor injuries when a wind-whipped, rain-soaked tree fell on them. Details: http://via.kswbtv.com/i4v5W

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:20 PM

Several streets in La Mesa shut down due to heavy rains:

https://twitter.com/LaMesaPD/status/82258130753650278

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:18 PM

There are several unplanned SDG&E service outages throughout the county:

http://www.sdge.com/safety/outages/outage-map

Bob Ponting January 20, 20173:16 PM

The severe thunderstorm warning was lifted by the National Weather Service at 3:15 p.m., but a flash flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:14 PM

Bob Ponting January 20, 20173:13 PM

Track the storm on LIVE DOPPLER RADAR: http://fox5sandiego.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/

Christy Simeral January 20, 20173:09 PM

Some locations that will likely experience flooding include: Oceanside, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Vista, eastern Camp Pendleton, Camp Pendleton South, Camp Pendleton North, Palomar Mountain, Palomar
Mountain State Park, S7 – East Grade Rd, San Marcos, Bonsall,
Rincon Indian Reservation, Pala Indian Reservation and La Jolla
Indian Reservation.