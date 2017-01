× Fallen tree smashes cars at UCSD

SAN DIEGO – A large eucalyptus tree fell and landed on several parked cars at U.C. San Diego Friday morning.

The tree came down in a parking lot on Mandeville Lane near Gilman Street. A photo from the scene showed that at least two cars were damaged. No people were hurt.

UCSD police were controlling traffic and university maintenance personnel were working to remove the tree.