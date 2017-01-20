Drivers rescued from rising flood waters in Sorrento Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Crews rescued three people Friday afternoon from their cars that became trapped in rising flood waters in Sorrento Valley.

The rescue started at 2:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Carroll Canyon Road at El Camino Park, around the time the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning.

The drivers said at first, there were only two inches of water before a torrential downpour turned the road into a rushing river.

The river rescue team used rafts to transport the occupants from the two cars to safety.