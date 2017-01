Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of cars were flooded Friday when storm drains clogged on a road near San Diego State University.

Heavy rain clogged the drains on Alvarado Road just south of Interstate 8 with rocks, sticks and other debris. Car owners tried to clear the drains, but they weren't successful.

The runoff caused the water to quickly rise. Many of the cars suffered significant water damage to their interiors and engines.