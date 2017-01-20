× 2nd storm in series causes flooding, power outages

SAN DIEGO – The second of three powerful Pacific storms moved over San Diego County Friday, bringing heavy rain and mountain snow, local flooding and damaging winds,

The first wave of rain began falling early Thursday and continued through the morning commute. A second, more powerful band of showers moved over the county shortly after 1 p.m. The rainfall caused some road closures, including portions of Bent Avenue and Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos. In Ramona, Ramona Street was closed due to flooding between H Street and Raymond Avenue.

There were also a number of power outages, including a cluster of blackout in north Vista affecting more than 3,300 customers and an outages in south Poway that left more than 1,700 customers in the dark. About 1,600 customers were without power in the Mount Helix area.

SeaWorld did not open at all on Friday due the rain. It was the first time the park closed because of weather since Feb. 28, 2014.

The storms prompted the weather service to issue a slew of warnings and advisories for various parts of the county.

A winter storm warning for the mountains will remain in effect from until 6 a.m. Saturday. Elevations as low as 5,000 feet may see 5 to 10 inches of snow, 1 to 2 feet could fall in areas from 5,500 to 6,000 feet and 18 inches to 2 feet of snow could blanket higher peaks, according to the weather service.

Heavy rainfall with amounts that could exceed an inch per hour at times and thunderstorms in some areas may lead to flooding. A flash flood watch for areas other than the deserts will run through this evening.

Rainfall amounts expected Friday include 1.18 inches in San Diego; 1.42 in the Miramar area; 1.46 in Oceanside; 1.78 in Borrego Springs; 2.09 in Escondido; 2.15 in Ramona; 2.28 in Alpine; 4.46 in Julian; 4.62 on Mount Laguna; and 5.24 on Palomar Mountain, according to the weather service.

A high wind warning urging desert dwellers to prepare for sustained wind speeds of 25 to 45 miles per hour winds with gusts that could top 65 mph will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. A similar warning calling for winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph along the coast and in the valleys will extend until 10 p.m today.

Forecasters said the winds may be strong enough to cause structural damage, topple trees or power lines, blow debris onto roadways and make for hazardous driving conditions.

The storms will also lead to problems at the beaches, such as lightning, strong rip currents and waves big enough to sweep beachgoers off jetties and rocks or damage piers. Surf of 8 to 12 feet with sets to 16 feet is expected through Saturday.

A high surf warning will remain in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A break between storms is expected Saturday afternoon and night, but the next and possibly strongest in the series of storms will arrive Sunday.

Forecasters said the third storm would bring rain to most areas and snow only on the highest mountain during the day Sunday. The snow level is expected to fall to as low as 4,000 feet Monday.

The precipitation is expected to continue Monday and may linger into Tuesday. Fair weather should return by midweek.