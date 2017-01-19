Trump presidency brings uncertainty for cross-border business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Many San Dieggans are wondering what effect a Trump presidency will have on U.S.-Mexico relations and trade.

An example of those fears is the Mexican peso that’s been plummeting since the election.

Wednesday, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce -- along with nearly 200 elected officials and business leaders – focused on cross-border trade between the San Diego and Baja region and the potential to influence future policy.

“We market ourselves as one region -- companies with presence on both sides of border. It’s about $90 billion in trade between the San Diego region and Tijuana region every single year. It's a huge amount of trade," said Jerry Sanders, CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Ken Franke, President of the Sportfishing Association of California, explained what a partnership with Mexico means for his industry.

“We have the vessels, they have the destination. We need to work together in order to get people to visit San Diego and start this as home base, then head to Mexico and enjoy their vacations," said Franke.

And it’s not just about business. Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina says a cross-border relationship is crucial for solving local environmental issues.

“I’m not going to solve the water pollution problems in Imperial Beach without working with my friends in Tijuana," said Dedina.

Some members at the meeting plan to meet with members of Congress to talk about the importance of the regional partnership.

“I think it’s more uncertainty with Trump. We don’t know where he’s going to be on the issues. But I think equilibrium will come and we'll continue the way we have been doing. We want to work with administration so they understand the impact of trade," said Sanders.