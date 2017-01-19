Strong storms bring high surf warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The second in a series of strong Pacific storms is expected to hit San Diego County Friday, generating high surf at the beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Beachgoers should expect large waves -- big enough to sweep people off jetties and rocks.

The surf is expected to ramp up to 8 to 12 feet with sets to 16 feet Friday, drop somewhat over the weekend, then increase to 8 to 12 feet again on Monday, authorities reported.

A high-surf warning, which indicates dangerous swimming conditions and deadly rip currents, was issued around 4 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Surf was expected to lower by the middle of next week.