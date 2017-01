× Storms bring steady snow to Sierra

NYACK, Calif. — Steady snow in the Sierra has made slow going for drivers in the Lake Tahoe area.

Caltrans workers have set up chain inspection points on Interstate 80 to make sure all vehicles without 4-wheel drive or snow tires have chains.

The current storm had dropped up to 5 inches as of Thursday morning. Two more storms were expected to push snow levels to about 7 feet by the end of the weekend.