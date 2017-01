SAN DIEGO –A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in the Paradise Hills neighborhood.

The crash in the 5900 block of Albemarle Street near Rancho Drive was reported at about 7:15 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez. The name of the victim was not immediately available.

The suspect vehicle was described only as small or compact, and silver- colored, Martinez said.

