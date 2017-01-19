× Oakland Raiders file papers to move to Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have filed papers to relocate to Las Vegas, the NFL announced Thursday.

The much-anticipated development was reported on NFL.com.

The NFL said that it would review the franchise’s application over the next several weeks. The move would require three-quarter of the NFL teams to approve it, according to the league policy on franchise relocations.

If the relocation is approved, the team would not likely move into their planned 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium until 2020, according to NFL.com.