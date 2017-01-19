Next storm to hit Friday morning could bring thunder, flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An already soggy January in the San Diego area got even wetter Thursday, as the first in a series of strong Pacific storms passed through the region.

Over the next four days, two additional back-to-back storms could deliver the heaviest precipitation in San Diego County in seven years. Total rainfall might hit 2 to 4 inches along the coast, 3 to 6 inches in the valleys, and 1 to 2 inches in the deserts.

Around a foot of snow may fall on the highest local peaks, according to forecasters.

Widespread steady rain over the morning led to scattered flooding in the county, including at East Fallbrook and Potter streets in Fallbrook, Quarry Road between state Route 125 and Lakeview Avenue in Spring Valley, Lemon Crest Drive between Winter Gardens Boulevard and Riverview Avenue in Lakeside, and a stretch of Country Club Drive in San Marcos, according to the California Highway Patrol and public works officials.

The showers dwindled significantly in the late morning and were expected to diminish further through the afternoon, ushering in what was expected to be a roughly 18-hour respite from the heaviest downpours.

Over a 12-hour period ending at noon, according to the National Weather Service, the bands of dark clouds dropped 2.18 inches of rain at Palomar Observatory. Other mountain regions also got significant rain: 1.55 inches on Otay Mountain, 1.48 in Julian and 1.36 on Mount Woodson.

Many East County locations also got more than an inch of rain: 1.24 inches at Descanso, 1.19 in Harbison Canyon, 1.06 at Dulzura Summit, .96 in Campo and .93 at both Laguna Mountain and La Mesa.

In the North County, 1.03 inches fell in Fallbrook, 1.01 at Ramona Airport, .97 in Santa Ysabel, .80 in the Lake O'Neill area of Camp Pendleton, .79 in Bonsall and .71 in Santee.

Locations in the City of San Diego got less rain: .31 in Mission Valley, .19 at Lindbergh Field, and .16 at Point Loma.

The next storm system, set to hit around daybreak Friday, could bring thunderstorms and flash flooding, forecasters said.

The forecasts for the mountains and deserts called for strong winds Friday: winds will ramp up to 25 to 45 mph, with gusts topping 65 mph Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, the NWS advised.

A wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will continue through 4 a.m. Friday, while a more urgent high-wind watch for the same areas will extend from late tonight though Saturday morning.

The storms also affect beaches with large waves -- big enough to sweep people off jetties and rocks. The surf is expected to ramp up to 8 to 12 feet with sets to 16 feet Friday, drop somewhat over the weekend, then increase to 8 to 12 feet again on Monday, authorities reported.

A high-surf warning will remain in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Another break in the spate of inclement weather is expected Saturday, followed by what may be the strongest in the streak of storms.

On Sunday, more ample rainfall is in the forecast, and the snow level is expected to drop to as low as 3,500 feet, with 10 to 12 inches of frozen flakes -- or possibly more -- accumulating on the highest county mountaintops.

The precipitation is expected to continue Monday, though in weakening fashion. Tuesday likely will be largely dry across the region with a chance of isolated gentle showers, according to NWS meteorologist Philip Gonsalves.

Fair weather should return by midweek and prevail through the following weekend, Gonsalves said.