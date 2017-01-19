Mount Laguna residents prepare for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – With heavy snow expected Friday in the San Diego-area mountains, residents in places like Mount Laguna are gearing up for visitors.

Mount Laguna Thursday experienced freezing temperatures, heavy wind, dense fog and rain, and there was a good chance for snow showers in the late evening.

Tom from the Laguna Mountain Lodge said they’re anticipating the snow storm to arrive and were preparing for it all day.

“Last night, we had a little bit of hail or popcorn snow, about 9 o’clock and on and off,” he said. “We had that today too, little thunder bursts but nothing really yet. A lot of rain this morning. There could be a lot of snow with all the rain we had. We are still waiting and anticipating, hoping it gets here.”

He said they have been receiving a lot of calls from people wanting to make reservations for the weekend, but said they are fully booked until Tuesday.

Visitors should keep in mind they will need snow chains and to pay for a $5 pass to park anywhere in the area.

On its Facebook page, the lodge reminded visitors to respect the area by not littering and not trespassing.