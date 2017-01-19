Lakeside neighborhood prepares for inevitable flooding from storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. – Residents in a Lakeside neighborhood were on edge as a series of strong storms hit San Diego County.

“I have erosion here and there. You see what it’s done to my driveway,” said Ken Hughes.

On Wednesday, Hughes showed FOX 5 the damage of his home from recent storms.

“Look there’s water coming out from under the street,” said Hughes. “I watch it flow underneath. I’m worried, because this next one is going to be bad.”

He was talking about the first in a series of storms that hit the county Thursday.

“It’s supposed to be 7 inches in Lakeside alone,” said Hughes.

When it rains, it floods in the Lemon Crest Drive neighborhood. Hughes shared video he took from a storm in mid-December. Hughes blames the flooding on the county.

“Look, it’s like a raging river and all that water comes right into my front yard,” said Hughes. “It’s just poor engineering. The problem is this cross-drain they put in."

Hughes said the cross-drain was designed to divert the flood water from a nearby creek out onto the main road. Instead, the water is diverted directly into his front yard.

“Does my house need to get completely flooded? I’m very angry at this point,” he said.

FOX 5 contacted county officials for comment. The County’s Department of Public Works released the following statement in response:

This community was built in the 1950s, and when it rains the water naturally flows to the lowest point, which happens to be this area of Lemon Crest Drive. There are no public drainage facilities, like storm drains and gutters, in many older communities like this. The County placed permanent road signs in both directions on Lemon Crest Drive warning that this road floods.

Addressing this historic flooding is #2 on the construction priority list for the community of Lakeside, after the $15 million Woodside Avenue Flood Control project which is nearly complete. The Lemon Crest project is currently unfunded and is estimated at approximately $8 million to install drainage facilities and improve the roadway. We are currently in the design and environmental analysis phase of the project, and are seeking to identify grants and matching funds to cover the full cost of the project. We also recommend that the property owner take the necessary steps to protect their private property.

“Now they’re (the county) telling me we’re looking at 4 to 7 years,” Hughes said.

He said he can’t wait that long. He has even offered a temporary fix.

“I told them they can come and use my property to channel the water,” said Hughes. “I even told the lady I’d get out here and help them myself. I just don’t know how much more my house can take.”

Hughes said he appreciates the county is providing him with sand bags, but he wants a permanent fix. Hughes does carry flood insurance on his home.

UPDATE: Thursday, January 19

The first of three storms moved through the county Thursday morning and just as Hughes predicted the road and yard flooded. He provided pictures and video to FOX 5: