Knife-wielding man robs Vista coffee shop

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities were looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a coffee shop in Vista.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a man entered the Skybound Coffee + Dessert Lounge in the 1600 block of S. Melrose Drive.

The man walked to the counter and asked a barista for a cup of water. When she handed him the water, he pulled out a 10-inch kitchen knife from the front pocket of his hoodie, pointed it at her and demanded money from the cash register. She put money on the counter. The man grabbed the money and water and ran northbound through the parking lot.

The man is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-8-inches and 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He had a brown goatee and mustache. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, gray scarf, black jacket, brown shirt, brown pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on the man should call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at 760-940-45551 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous emails and texts can also be sent in at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

33.164854 -117.246311