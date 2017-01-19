× Gulls offer Chargers season ticket holders free admission to upcoming game

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Gulls have invited saddened Chargers fans, who learned last week their team was bolting for LA, a free ticket to an upcoming game.

The hockey team is offering all Chargers season ticket holders free admission when the Gulls take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 18, along with a “Join the Nest” t-shirt.

The Gulls, who are in their second year as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, are 17-12-2-1 this season.

Bud Light is also hosting a pregame tailgate party before the game from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the box office on the North side of Valley View Casino Center.

A limited number of complimentary tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Chargers season ticket holders must RSVP at SanDiegoGulls.com/JoinTheNest.

And don’t forget, FOX 5 will televise the Gulls versus Bakersfield Condors game on Sunday, Feb. 12 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to enter a groundbreaking partnership with FOX 5 San Diego to extend our reach to Gulls fans and hockey fans throughout San Diego,” said Matt Savant, Gulls President of Business Operations.

Craig Elsten, play-by-play voice of the Gulls, and color analyst B.J. MacPherson will call the game.