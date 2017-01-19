City places portable water pumps at 14 locations ahead of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Rain and high surf are expected along some low-lying coastal areas and there's a good chance for flooding. The city of San Diego has done some work in Ocean Beach and other areas to try to keep the water from rising by installing portable pumping stations.

The amount of rain expected to drench San Diego through Monday has city workers on alert.

The city has placed 14 water pumps to help alleviate problem areas. The machines are capable of pumping 15,000 gallons of water a minute.

"At each of our 14 portable pump locations, we'll have someone on standby for 24 hours through Tuesday to make sure they will turn them on as needed," city spokesman Jose Ysea said. "We're expecting a lot of water and need to be ready."

In Ocean Beach, business owners and residents who live along the coast were relieved that the pumping stations were in place Thursday morning. The first of three storms moved in and the pumps kept the rainwater from collecting along Abbott Street.