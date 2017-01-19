Video shows car involved in deadly hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO – Police asked the public for help in find a driver of a car suspected of killing a pedestrian in the Paradise Hills neighborhood Thursday morning.

San Diego police posted surveillance video to Twitter around 4:40 p.m. Thursday with a message “Video of Wanted Vehicle & Driver.”

Video of Wanted Vehicle & Driver in connection with Fatal Hit and Run. Call 858-495-7808 or 888-580-8477 if you have information.

A driver who was heading the wrong way crashed into another car before hitting a person in the 5900 block of Albemarle Street near Rancho Drive around 7:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The 49-year-old victim was standing near the passenger door of a car when he was hit by a silver Toyota sedan, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. The suspect drove away from the area without checking on the victim, who died.

Officers are looking for the driver of the late-90s to early 2000s car and said the vehicle will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact SDPD at 858-495-7808 or 888-580-8477.