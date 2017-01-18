Where to get free sandbags ahead of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- With a series of strong winter storms expected to begin drenching the region starting Wednesday night, government agencies across the San Diego area are offering free sandbags to residents and business owners worried about flooding-related property damage.

Supplies are limited -- and since some of the pickup spots are providing sand as well as bags, others only the sacks, and others require recipients to bring their own shovels -- members of the public are advised to call in advance to make sure the service is available.

Sandbags may be picked up at the following locations:

County fire stations:

-- Bonita, 4900 Bonita Road;

-- Boulevard, 40080 Ribbonwood Road;

-- De Luz, 39524 Daily Road and 39431 De Luz Road;

-- Dulzura, 17304 state Route 94;

-- El Cajon, 1811 Sunset Blvd.;

-- Fallbrook, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive;

-- Julian, 1587 SR-78;

-- Lakeside, 12108 Industry Road;

-- Palomar Mountain, 21610 Crestline Road;

-- Ramona, 3410 Dye Road and 24462 San Vicente Road;

-- Rincon, 16971 SR-76;

-- Valley Center, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road; and

-- Warner Springs, 35227 SR-79.

Chula Vista

-- Chula Vista Fire Station 4, 850 Paseo Ranchero;

-- Chula Vista Fire Station 5, 391 Oxford St.; and

-- John Lippitt Public Works Center, 1800 Maxwell Road.

San Diego

-- Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.;

-- City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.;

-- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

-- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive;

-- North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.;

-- Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.;

-- Colonel Irving Salomon San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road;

-- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive; and

-- Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.