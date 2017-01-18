× The Red Turtle

Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli brought in Dutch-British animator Michael Dudok for this film. He’s been doing animated shorts for 20 years, even winning an Oscar for one of his shorts. In this script by France’s Pascale Ferran (she wrote Lady Chatterley), and at 80 minutes long…you’ll wish Dudok would’ve stuck with the shorts. This thing felt 800 minutes long.

It’s virtually dialogue-free, which doesn’t help.

The story has a man stranded on an island, with lots of crabs scurrying around. He finds some food and water as he explores his new surroundings. The animation and slow pace work for the first few minutes. You’re able to look at the beautiful land and nature, but after a few attempts at building a raft and heading out to sea, you get bored.

A red turtle keeps destroying his boat and he ends up washing back on shore. That doesn’t deter him. Unlike Gilligan, he keeps building a new one. You realize this isn’t a movie you can take the kids to, either. It’ll bore them to tears, and when he finally kills the turtle, it’s a tad dark.

The pace changes when other humans are brought in. It’s a bizarre, surreal way that the dead turtle turns into a woman.

My wife, who was equally bored, said it reminded her of an animated version of Cast Away. I agree, and felt it had a few Moby Dick elements. Some might even think of the movie Up — a brilliant animated film.

Sometimes the contrasting colors are interesting, and there are certainly a few enchanting scenes. There’s just not enough here to make it worth your time.

1 star out of 5.