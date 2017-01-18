× Split

Night Shyamalan made The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, two incredible films. His third movie Signs was okay, but then it was downhill. A few years ago, he directed a horror picture called Devil, about people stuck in an elevator that were getting murdered. It was a bit of fun. Then came the found footage thriller The Visit, which wasn’t horrible. It had enough laughs and a few good scares, to show that he might be making a bit of a comeback. After seeing this, perhaps it’s a comeback with the Blumhouse horror crowd.

Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy, from the horror movie ever critic but me liked last year — The Witch) is at a birthday party of a classmate. She doesn’t seem happy to be there, and the birthday girl (Jessica Sula) only invited her out of pity. When her dad agrees to give her a ride home (along with another friend played by Haley Lu Richardson), he’s quickly carjacked and the three girls are abducted. Kevin (James McAvoy, X-Men) locks them in a basement, and they soon learn something interesting about their abductor. He suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder. And just as we had to suspend belief that Ben Affleck’s character could have severe autism in The Accountant and still accomplish what he did…you have to not think too much about how DID works and just go with it.

Kevin has therapy sessions with Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), and we start to learn about a few more of his over 20 personalities. We also get to see a few of them interacting with the three girls.

We get flashbacks from one of the girls that shows her hunting with her father and uncle, and we quickly realize that story probably isn’t going to end well. It’s a way to tell us about a character that’s been done on screen before, but it’s still effective.

One of the personalities we see a lot of is Hedwig, who is a 9-year-old boy. There’s also Barry, the gay fashion designer with OCD. There’s Patricia, who reminds us a bit of Anthony Perkins’ mom in Psycho. By the time the movie ended, I wondered if perhaps we could’ve spent some more time with a few of the other personalities. Or, the female personality could’ve been given a bit more to say, so we know exactly where she’s coming from.

Casey tries manipulating Hedwig into helping her, and although we know how some of those interactions will turn out, you’re on the edge of your seat watching it.

McAvoy is so damn good in this performance. It’s unfortunate that if this was a movie dealing with split personalities, and starred Sally Field, it would get an Oscar nomination. But since it’s an M. Night movie, it’ll be crickets you’ll hear next year in regards to a nomination for him. Sometimes they surprise you, like when Brad Pitt got a nomination for playing a fun, wacky nutjob in 12 Monkeys, but that’s rare.

One of the things that’s fun about M. Night Shyamalan dialogue is that he knows his medical stuff. He’s from a family of doctors. The Munchausen by proxy he had going in Sixth Sense added a nice side story, and the explanations Dr. Fletcher gives regarding DID make things more believable; and when you’re dealing with a dude that has 23 different personalities, and it’s not a slasher flick, that’s needed. This is a horror movie like The Shining. Things aren’t jumping out at you, but it’s a slow burn with creepy scenarios slowly developing.

This movie is going to be a guilty pleasure for a lot of people. It’s certainly entertaining enough that you don’t feel like you wasted your time at the movies. Yet with such an amazing performance from McAvoy, I wish the script would’ve been just a bit better; especially in regards to the 3rd act.

It gets 2 ½ stars out of 5.