Southwest adds nonstop flights from San Diego to Cabo

SAN DIEGO – San Diego travelers will be able to fly directly to Los Cabos aboard Southwest Airlines come April, the airline announced Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines will start once daily nonstop flights from San Diego to Los Cabos starting April 25, the San Diego Union Tribune reported. Wednesday’s announcement marks the airline’s first nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Mexico.

Travelers can start booking flights to Los Cabo International Airport Wednesday.

The announcement comes one week after Southwest added five other nonstop destinations, including Salt Lake City, Newark, Boise, Spokane and Indianapolis.

Alaska and Spirit airlines also offer nonstop services to Cabo.