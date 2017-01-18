× ‘Shark Tanks’ Mr. Wonderful may be Canada’s Donald Trump

OTTAWA, Ontario – A “Shark Tank” star has his eyes set on becoming Canada’s Donald Trump.

“Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary announced Wednesday that he is running for Conservative leadership in Canada. He said he plans on bringing jobs back to Canada.

It's official, I'm in. The Conservative Party of Canada needs a candidate who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country! — Kevin O'Leary (@kevinolearytv) January 18, 2017

The businessman and television commentator posted to Twitter that the party needs a candidate who can beat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O’Leary said Trudeau is “destroying” Canada with debt.

Thirteen candidates have already announced their candidacy, but are not as publically known has O’Leary.