Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- All northbound Interstate 5 lanes south of Commercial Street reopened Wednesday afternoon after they were closed for more than an hour due to police activity.

Eastbound traffic on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge was still heavily backed up, according to Coronado police.

The trolley's Orange Line tracks were closed between 12th and Imperial and 25th and Commercial stations, according to a tweet by MTS. A bus bridge was in place.