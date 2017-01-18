× Man attacks friend with pickaxe during argument, cops say

EL CAJON, Calif. – A man allegedly attacked a longtime friend with a pickaxe during a drunken argument early Wednesday in the La Cresta area outside El Cajon.

Arthur Miller was drinking with his buddy in the 300 block of Paloma Lane when they got into an argument, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s office.

Miller allegedly grabbed a pickaxe and struck his friend several times. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and was not transported to the hospital.

Miller fled the scene, but was arrested nearby. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon.