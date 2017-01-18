× FBI: Man arrested for making bomb threat on San Diego flight

DENVER — A 20-year-old man was arrested after he wrote a note claiming there was a bomb on a flight from San Diego International Airport to Denver International Airport Monday night, the FBI said Wednesday.

Cameron Korth was arrested and charged with maliciously conveying false information after the note was found on the flight from San Diego.

Korth is due to make an appearance in federal court on Wednesday afternoon, FOX 31 reported.

According to an affidavit, Korth claimed to have found a note in the bathroom aboard Flight 231. The note said there was a bomb onboard and the crew should not attempt to land the plane, which had 149 passengers and five crew members.

Korth gave the note to the flight crew, which notified DIA and the FBI.

After the plane safely landed at 9:15 p.m., it was taken to a remote runway where passengers were evacuated onto buses. The Airbus A-320 was swept by the Denver Police Department and nothing was found.

After Korth was asked to write an account of what happened, agents noticed similarities between his handwriting and the note found in the bathroom.

Agents then determined Korth wrote the note on paper he found jammed in his seat. The FBI said he took the note to a bathroom, placed it in the toilet seat cover dispenser, then pointed it out to a flight attendant.

Korth could be sentenced up to 10 years in federal prison and be fined up to $250,000, the FBI said.